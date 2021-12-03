Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

