Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bill.com by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $251.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -139.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $1,311,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total value of $2,308,071.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,882 shares of company stock worth $142,670,867. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

