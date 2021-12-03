Binance Coin Price Down 0.3% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $591.37 or 0.01103472 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $98.64 billion and approximately $2.49 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
