BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.12% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 373,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,766 in the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $267.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

