BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions makes up about 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,226. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.