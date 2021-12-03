BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.68 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.