Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,758. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

