BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $333.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
