BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $333.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

