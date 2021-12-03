BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 3.1% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $346.19 and last traded at $343.99. 73,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,171,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.49.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
