BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 3.1% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $346.19 and last traded at $343.99. 73,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,171,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.47.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

