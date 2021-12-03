BitBall (BTB) Price Up 79.7% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 53.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $374,849.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 79.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,655.69 or 0.97908304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00040645 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00622113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

