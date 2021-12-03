Bitcoin Atom Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

