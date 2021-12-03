Bitradio (BRO) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $88,707.30 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00630534 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,646,685 coins and its circulating supply is 10,646,681 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

