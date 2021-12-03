BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $651.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00415732 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,856,358 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

