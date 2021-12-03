BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $315,055.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

