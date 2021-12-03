BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BL traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 729,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,699. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

