BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.67.

BL traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,224. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,568 shares of company stock worth $39,304,699 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

