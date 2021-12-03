Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,384.96 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $12,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

