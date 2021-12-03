Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $26,327.49 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $21,168.28.

BXMT opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.