BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

