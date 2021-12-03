BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 371.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $76.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

