BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

NYSE:KSU opened at $290.71 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 285.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.