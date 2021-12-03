BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

LOW opened at $250.39 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.