BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,403 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

LUV stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -906.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

