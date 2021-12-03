BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

