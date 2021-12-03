Blockpass Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $290,333.89 and $1,612.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00249320 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00087036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.