Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $646.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

