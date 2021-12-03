BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.09.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$95.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,375. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.25 and a one year high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

