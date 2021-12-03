BMO Capital Markets Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $142.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.33.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

