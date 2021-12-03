BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.02 ($72.75).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.00. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

