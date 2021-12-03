BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

