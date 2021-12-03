Bodycote’s (BOY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target on the stock.

BOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 901.88 ($11.78).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 857.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 873.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.02. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

