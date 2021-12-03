Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0199 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $296,474.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00236993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

