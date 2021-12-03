boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

