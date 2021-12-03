Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

