Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$41.00 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$35.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.77. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6016543 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.