Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $469.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.73.

SAM opened at $460.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.09. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

