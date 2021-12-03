BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

BOX stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 451,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 43.8% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

