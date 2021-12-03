BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.83-0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 48,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,094. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.