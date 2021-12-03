Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Braskem alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter.

BAK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 377,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.