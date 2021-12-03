Bread (BRD) Market Cap Achieves $91.91 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $91.91 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00247917 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.