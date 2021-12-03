Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 34,342 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 160,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SIVR opened at $21.56 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.