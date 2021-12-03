Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of BMY opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.