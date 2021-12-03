Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

