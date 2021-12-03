Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $255.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.38 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $248.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

