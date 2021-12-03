British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

