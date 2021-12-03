Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

BSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 364,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

