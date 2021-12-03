Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

FCCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 9,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 41.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

