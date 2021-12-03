Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

