Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.01. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 231,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

