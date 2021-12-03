Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 71.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 147,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 235,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

